Indonesia: Ferrari, symbol of luxury and speed, also conquers Indonesia

Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
13:39
21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
July 20, 2024_ Ferrari, the Italian luxury sports car manufacturer, is recognized globally as a symbol of speed, power and luxury. Founded by Enzo Ferrari in 1939, the company has become an icon in the automotive industry, producing high-performance vehicles with breathtaking designs. Ferrari's popularity is not limited to Italy, but also extends to Indonesia, where numerous enthusiast clubs exist. These clubs organize events and gatherings, such as parades, car shows and charities, allowing owners to share their passion. Disway.id reports it. Some Indonesian clubs also have exclusive access to international Ferrari events, offering unforgettable experiences to their members.

