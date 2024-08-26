Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 26 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: First Armani Exchange Store Opens in Jakarta
26 agosto 2024 | 12.45
Redazione Adnkronos
August 25, 2024_ Armani Exchange, the well-known Italian fashion brand, has opened its first store in Indonesia at the Grand Indonesia Mall in Jakarta. This new store offers a selection of trendy and casual clothing and accessories, designed for a young and trendy audience. The opening of the store marks an important step for the brand in the Indonesian market, bringing with it the latest trends in Italian fashion. The news was reported by jpnn.com. The opening has attracted the attention of local fashionistas, eager to discover the novelties of the Italian brand that combines style and accessibility.

