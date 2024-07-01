Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Food production project to be continued with new investments

1 July 2024_ The food production project (food estate/FE) in Indonesia needs to be continued by the current government to the future one to increase...

01 luglio 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

1 July 2024_ The food production project (food estate/FE) in Indonesia needs to be continued by the current government to the future one to increase the production of food, especially rice, which is essential for the population. The government is considering opening the project to private investors, deeming this move appropriate. However, it is essential to take into account various factors, including environmental, social and governance (ESG) ones. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. This project aims to ensure food security and support the local economy.

