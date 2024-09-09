Indonesia: Food quality criticized during PON sports event

09 September 2024_ The Penjabat Gubernur of Aceh, Safrizal ZA, has responded to complaints regarding the quality of food served to participants of the PON sports event, especially in Aceh. Safrizal stressed that the main issues are food preferences and timely delivery of meals, promising improvements. He also explained that the committee is working to improve communication between suppliers and organizers to ensure more efficient service. Corrective measures include simulations to improve logistics and communication, in order to ensure that athletes receive meals on time. The news was reported by kompas.com. The PON event is a national sports competition in Indonesia, involving athletes from different provinces.