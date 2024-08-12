Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Food security as a goal for 2045

August 12, 2024_ Indonesia aims to achieve food security by 2045, a crucial goal to ensure a healthy and productive life for its citizens. This goal...

Indonesia: Food security as a goal for 2045
12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 12, 2024_ Indonesia aims to achieve food security by 2045, a crucial goal to ensure a healthy and productive life for its citizens. This goal requires special attention to the quantity and quality of food, ensuring that it is accessible and equitably distributed across the country. However, the path to food security is hampered by internal and external challenges, including scarcity of agricultural land and climate change. The issue of food security is central to Indonesia's future, as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The Indonesian government is working to address these challenges and ensure that all citizens can meet their food needs.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
food security as cibo food their food needs
Vedi anche
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza