Indonesia: Food security as a goal for 2045

August 12, 2024_ Indonesia aims to achieve food security by 2045, a crucial goal to ensure a healthy and productive life for its citizens. This goal requires special attention to the quantity and quality of food, ensuring that it is accessible and equitably distributed across the country. However, the path to food security is hampered by internal and external challenges, including scarcity of agricultural land and climate change. The issue of food security is central to Indonesia's future, as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The Indonesian government is working to address these challenges and ensure that all citizens can meet their food needs.