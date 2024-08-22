Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Four-hands dinner with Italian chefs at Bulgari Resort Bali

August 21, 2024_ Bulgari Resort Bali will host an exclusive four-hands dinner on August 23 and 24, 2024, featuring Michelin-starred chefs. Renowned...

Indonesia: Four-hands dinner with Italian chefs at Bulgari Resort Bali
22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 21, 2024_ Bulgari Resort Bali will host an exclusive four-hands dinner on August 23 and 24, 2024, featuring Michelin-starred chefs. Renowned Chef Yusuke Takada, from La Cime in Osaka, will collaborate with Chef Luca Fantin, known for his Italian cuisine at Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin. Guests will enjoy an eight-course tasting menu, paired with fine wines, in an intimate and refined atmosphere. This culinary event celebrates the meeting of Japanese and Italian gastronomic traditions, highlighting the culinary excellence of both countries, as reported by theeditors-club.com. The restaurant offers breathtaking views of the ocean, creating a unique experience for lovers of fine dining.

