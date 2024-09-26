Indonesia: Francesco Bagnaia talks about his Ducati Scrambler Nightshift in Jakarta

September 25, 2024_ Ducati rider Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia revealed that he uses the Ducati Scrambler Nightshift for his daily activities, appreciating its unique design and dark color. During a press conference in Jakarta, he also mentioned his preference for the Ducati Multistrada, which is ideal for leisurely rides. Bagnaia, originally from Italy, is preparing to compete in the MotoGP Mandalika, where he aims to improve his starting position from previous seasons, antaranews.com reported. Ducati, an iconic Italian brand, continues to gain popularity in Indonesia, thanks to the admiration of riders like Bagnaia.