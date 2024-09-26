Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 26 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:01
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Francesco Bagnaia talks about his Ducati Scrambler Nightshift in Jakarta

September 25, 2024_ Ducati rider Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia revealed that he uses the Ducati Scrambler Nightshift for his daily activities,...

Indonesia: Francesco Bagnaia talks about his Ducati Scrambler Nightshift in Jakarta
26 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 25, 2024_ Ducati rider Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia revealed that he uses the Ducati Scrambler Nightshift for his daily activities, appreciating its unique design and dark color. During a press conference in Jakarta, he also mentioned his preference for the Ducati Multistrada, which is ideal for leisurely rides. Bagnaia, originally from Italy, is preparing to compete in the MotoGP Mandalika, where he aims to improve his starting position from previous seasons, antaranews.com reported. Ducati, an iconic Italian brand, continues to gain popularity in Indonesia, thanks to the admiration of riders like Bagnaia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
talks about his Ducati Scrambler Nightshift his istidina dark color
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza