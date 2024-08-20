Indonesia: Fuel Subsidy Cut Raises Social Concerns

August 20, 2024_ The Indonesian government plans to gradually reduce fuel subsidies in the 2025 budget, with an estimated impact of Rp 189.1 trillion by 2024. This decision has raised concerns of possible social tensions among the population, already hit by high costs. The reduction in subsidies could negatively affect low-income families, increasing the risk of protests. Authorities are monitoring the situation to prevent public unrest. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The reduction in fuel subsidies is an economic measure that reflects the country's fiscal challenges, in a context of growing economic pressure.