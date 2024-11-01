Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Indonesia: Gamelan Music Conquers the University of Naples L'Orientale

October 31, 2024_ The University L'Orientale of Naples has started a course in gamelan music, a traditional Indonesian instrument, thanks to the...

Indonesia: Gamelan Music Conquers the University of Naples L'Orientale
01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
October 31, 2024_ The University L'Orientale of Naples has started a course in gamelan music, a traditional Indonesian instrument, thanks to the initiative of Antonia Soriente and Daniele Zappatore. This project, supported by PT Pertamina, aims to promote Indonesian culture in Italy through the teaching of music, considered a universal language. Italian students have the opportunity to learn not only music, but also the values of harmony and collaboration that it represents. The news was reported by kompas.com. The initiative represents an important step in cultural diplomacy between Indonesia and Italy, with the aim of making the rich Indonesian musical tradition known and appreciated.

