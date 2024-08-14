Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Indonesia: Garuda Indonesia calls extraordinary meeting for management change

August 14, 2024_ PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk (GIAA) has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to discuss a change in management,...

Indonesia: Garuda Indonesia calls extraordinary meeting for management change
14 agosto 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 14, 2024_ PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk (GIAA) has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to discuss a change in management, following a proposal from the Ministry of BUMN, which holds A-shares. The meeting will be held today at the Garuda Headquarters Auditorium at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang. Garuda CEO Irfan Setiaputra said he was not aware of the details of the proposed changes and said he would follow the decisions of the meeting. Deputy Minister of BUMN Kartika Wirjoatmodjo hinted at possible changes in management and confirmed that the meeting is also related to a merger with PT Aviasi Pariwisata Indonesia, known as InJourney. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia, highlighting the importance of this meeting for the future of the national airline.

Tag
convegno meeting meeting will gestione
