Indonesia: Gelato di Lenno brings Italian gelato to Indonesia with a local twist

September 11, 2024_ Gelato di Lenno, an Indonesian company, is disrupting the gelato market by introducing Italian gelato with flavors adapted to the...

Indonesia: Gelato di Lenno brings Italian gelato to Indonesia with a local twist
12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 11, 2024_ Gelato di Lenno, an Indonesian company, is disrupting the gelato market by introducing Italian gelato with flavors adapted to the local palate. Founded by Shanti E Saroso, the company has roots in its international experience, especially in Qatar, where it developed its passion for the F&B industry. The name ‘Lenno’ is inspired by an Italian resort on Lake Como, symbolizing the intent to bring an exotic Italian atmosphere to Indonesia. Gelato di Lenno offers over 40 flavors and has already attracted 80 partners across the country, demonstrating a strong commitment to innovation and quality, as reported by franchiseglobal.com. The company aims to further expand its partnership network and build a larger production facility in the coming years.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
