Giovedì 19 Settembre 2024
Indonesia: Geothermal Project Growth and Bureaucratic Challenges

19 settembre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
September 18, 2024_ Indonesian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia announced that geothermal energy projects in Indonesia are growing, but only 10% of the total potential is currently exploited. However, the government faces significant challenges, particularly with regard to the lengthy permitting process, which can take up to three years. Bahlil stressed the need to streamline the permitting process to attract investment in the renewable energy sector, with the aim of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060. The news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Indonesia has the largest geothermal potential in the world, with an estimated capacity of 24 gigawatts, or 40% of the global potential.

