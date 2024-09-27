Indonesia: Gerindra Party finalizes new government ahead of Prabowo Subianto's inauguration

September 27, 2024_ Gerindra Party Chairman Sufmi Dasco Ahmad announced that the composition of the new government, which was the result of internal discussions, will be finalized before President-elect Prabowo Subianto takes office on October 20. This step is crucial to ensure a smooth transition and effective governance. Ahmad stressed the importance of having a government team ready to work from day one of the inauguration. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Prabowo Subianto is a former Indonesian Army general and leader of the Gerindra Party, known for his active role in Indonesian politics and presidential ambitions.