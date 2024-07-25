Indonesia: Gibran Rakabuming Raka discusses digital transformation with the Minister of Communication

24 July 2024_ Vice President-elect Gibran Rakabuming Raka met with Minister of Communications and Information Technology Budi Arie Setiadi in Jakarta to discuss strategic issues related to information and communications technology in Indonesia. During the meeting, the importance of synergy between central and local government to accelerate digital transformation in the country was discussed. Gibran stressed that digital transformation is key to improving Indonesia's competitiveness in the era of globalization. The visit comes after a cyber attack on the National Data Centre, highlighting the need to improve cyber security. The source of this information is cnnIndonesia.com. Gibran, who will officially take office in October 2024, expressed his commitment to a more advanced and competitive Indonesia.