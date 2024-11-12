Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 12 Novembre 2024
Indonesia: Gibran Rakabuming Raka presents new guidelines for education system

Indonesia: Gibran Rakabuming Raka presents new guidelines for education system
12 novembre 2024
November 12, 2024_ Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has outlined a series of recommendations for the Ministry of Education, including reviewing the zoning system and introducing mathematics education from kindergarten onwards. At a meeting in Jakarta, he stressed the importance of ensuring an equitable distribution of teachers and creating a safe school environment for students and teachers. Gibran also proposed establishing special schools for victims of violence and teaching subjects such as artificial intelligence and programming. The news was reported by detik.com. These initiatives aim to improve the quality of education in Indonesia and ensure that all students receive an adequate and safe education.

