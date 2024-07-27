Indonesia: Gibran Rakabuming Raka promotes healthy eating program

July 27, 2024_ Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the vice president-elect of Indonesia, has announced plans to implement various schemes to ensure the success of the country's free and healthy food program. During a press conference held in Jakarta, he underlined the importance of this program to improve the population's nutrition. Gibran, known for his social commitment, aims to ensure that children and families in need can access nutritious meals. The news was reported by Investor Daily. Gibran Rakabuming Raka is the son of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and has already held significant roles in local politics.