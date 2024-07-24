Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 24 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:21
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Gibran Rakabumingraka visits B-Universe before settlement

24 July 2024_ Gibran Rakabumingraka, the vice president-elect of Indonesia, visited the B-Universe media office in Jakarta on 24 July 2024. During...

Indonesia: Gibran Rakabumingraka visits B-Universe before settlement
24 luglio 2024 | 13.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

24 July 2024_ Gibran Rakabumingraka, the vice president-elect of Indonesia, visited the B-Universe media office in Jakarta on 24 July 2024. During the visit, Gibran was welcomed by the Executive Chairman of B-Universe, Enggartiasto Lukita , and had the opportunity to meet employees in an informal atmosphere. His visit comes at a crucial time, as the official inauguration of the new President and Vice President, Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabumingraka, is scheduled for October 20, 2024. Gibran, known for being the youngest vice president in the country's history, wore a blue shirt during the meeting, Investor Daily Indonesia reported. His election marks a generational shift in Indonesia's leadership, with Prabowo becoming the oldest president ever elected.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
his visit comes at office Giacarta presidente
Vedi anche
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza