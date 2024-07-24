Indonesia: Gibran Rakabumingraka visits B-Universe before settlement

24 July 2024_ Gibran Rakabumingraka, the vice president-elect of Indonesia, visited the B-Universe media office in Jakarta on 24 July 2024. During the visit, Gibran was welcomed by the Executive Chairman of B-Universe, Enggartiasto Lukita , and had the opportunity to meet employees in an informal atmosphere. His visit comes at a crucial time, as the official inauguration of the new President and Vice President, Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabumingraka, is scheduled for October 20, 2024. Gibran, known for being the youngest vice president in the country's history, wore a blue shirt during the meeting, Investor Daily Indonesia reported. His election marks a generational shift in Indonesia's leadership, with Prabowo becoming the oldest president ever elected.