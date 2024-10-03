Indonesia: Golkar Party Rejects Allegations of Illicit Swapping for Ministerial Posts

October 2, 2024_ Golkar Party Secretary General Sarmuji has categorically denied allegations of involvement in “tukar guling” (swapping) practices regarding the presidency of the MPR RI and ministerial appointments in the Prabowo-Gibran government. Sarmuji stressed that the allocation of ministerial posts to his party is based on the competence of its members and not on unethical deals. He expressed hope that Golkar will get more than five ministerial posts, highlighting the preparedness of its technocrats for the needs of the government. The statements were made during a meeting at the parliamentary complex in Senayan, Jakarta, as reported by Investor Daily. The MPR RI, the Indonesian parliament, is currently undergoing a reorganization, with Ahmad Muzani of the Gerindra Front confirming that the process of selecting leaders is still ongoing.