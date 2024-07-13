Indonesia: Government accelerates training of quality human resources

July 13, 2024_ The Indonesian government must take rapid and precise measures to prepare high-quality human resources capable of competing globally. To ensure the focus and direction of these measures, the creation of a roadmap for human resources development is urgently needed. This roadmap will complement the various existing sector maps, currently separated by field or sector. The goal is to create a unified strategy to improve the global competitiveness of Indonesian human resources. Investor Daily reports it. The roadmap will be key to coordinating efforts and maximizing the effectiveness of government initiatives in the area of training and skills development.