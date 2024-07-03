Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Government aims for food self-sufficiency by 2027

3 July 2024_ The Indonesian government has announced an ambitious plan to achieve food self-sufficiency in the rice sector by 2027. The goal is to...

3 July 2024_ The Indonesian government has announced an ambitious plan to achieve food self-sufficiency in the rice sector by 2027. The goal is to transform Indonesia into a major global food production center by 2029. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to ensure the country's food sovereignty and reduce dependence on imports. The plan includes significant investments in agricultural infrastructure and advanced technologies to improve productivity. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. The Indonesian government is determined to strengthen national food security and promote the sustainable development of the agricultural sector.

