Martedì 29 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
Indonesia: Government aims to build three million homes for citizens

October 29, 2024_ The Ministry of Infrastructure and Settlement of Indonesia (PKP) has announced a plan to build three million homes for citizens....

Indonesia: Government aims to build three million homes for citizens
29 ottobre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
October 29, 2024_ The Ministry of Infrastructure and Settlement of Indonesia (PKP) has announced a plan to build three million homes for citizens. With a projected budget of Rp5.07 trillion for 2025, the government intends to maximize the use of available resources, including state-owned land. This initiative aims to improve housing access for the population, addressing the growing demand for housing in the country. PKP is committed to engaging all necessary actors to realize this ambitious project. The news was reported by Investor Daily. The Indonesian government is trying to respond to housing challenges in a context of increasing urbanization and the need for sustainable development.

