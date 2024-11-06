Cerca nel sito
 
Indonesia: Government announces debt relief for SMEs in agriculture

November 6, 2024_ Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has signed a regulation that provides for debt relief for small and medium-sized enterprises...

Indonesia: Government announces debt relief for SMEs in agriculture
06 novembre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 6, 2024_ Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has signed a regulation that provides for debt relief for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the agriculture, fisheries and livestock sectors. This initiative aims to support struggling entrepreneurs, allowing them to recover in a challenging economic environment. Prabowo stressed the importance of this measure to demonstrate the government's solidarity with local producers, such as farmers and fishermen. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia, highlighting the expected positive impact on approximately 6 million entrepreneurs who currently cannot access bank credit due to unpaid debts.

