Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Government discusses limiting subsidized fuels

11 luglio 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 11, 2024_ The Indonesian government has not yet reached a consensus on the proposal to limit subsidized fuels. The issue emerged during a meeting coordinated by the Minister of Coordination for Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. The meeting was attended by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Arifin Tasrif, the Minister of Finance, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, and the Minister of Transport, Budi Karya Sumadi. Luhut stressed the importance of this limitation to reduce the burden on the state budget, while Arifin warned that the measure must be implemented with caution to avoid social unrest. Sri Mulyani insisted on the need for strict supervision of the distribution of subsidized fuels to ensure their proper use. The meeting also discussed a possible increase in subsidized fuel prices, but no final decision was made. The government will continue to review the matter before making a final decision, as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia.

