Indonesia: Government eliminates regulation for assigning deputy ministers

September 18, 2024_ The Indonesian government has decided to abolish the regulation regarding the assignment of deputy ministers, believing that it is more effective to establish special treatment for the various positions. The amendment stipulates that the total number of ministries will be set based on the needs of the President, taking into account the effectiveness of government management. In addition, the government will monitor the implementation of the new law through the relevant legislative bodies. This law will come into effect upon its publication, as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The reform aims to simplify the government structure and improve administrative efficiency in Indonesia.