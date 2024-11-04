Indonesia: Government extends tax incentives to attract investment

November 4, 2024_ The Indonesian government has decided to extend tax incentives for companies, known as tax holidays, in order to stimulate investments in priority sectors. However, companies that benefit from these incentives will still have to pay 15% of income tax. This measure is part of the government's strategy to attract investments and support the country's economic growth. The decision was welcomed by entrepreneurs, who see it as an opportunity to expand their businesses. The news was reported by Investor Daily. Tax incentives are tools used by governments to incentivize investments in strategic sectors, thus contributing to national economic development.