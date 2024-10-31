Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 31 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Government looks to tax underground economy to boost tax revenue

October 31, 2024_ The Indonesian government, through Deputy Finance Minister Anggito Abimanyu, announced a strategy to increase tax revenue by...

31 ottobre 2024 | 12.15
Redazione Adnkronos
October 31, 2024_ The Indonesian government, through Deputy Finance Minister Anggito Abimanyu, announced a strategy to increase tax revenue by targeting the underground economy, which includes unregistered activities. Among them, online gambling has been highlighted as a significant source of untaxed revenue, as many Indonesians participate in gambling on overseas platforms. Anggito stressed that the taxation potential of these activities is significant and must be exploited to reach the target of Rp2,189.3 trillion in tax revenue by 2025. The news is reported by Investor Daily. The Indonesian government is trying to address tax challenges and improve tax collection in a changing economic environment.

