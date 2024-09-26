Indonesia: Government Open to Extension of Copper Concentrate Exports Until 2025

September 26, 2024_ The Indonesian government has announced the possibility of extending the export of copper concentrate until 2025, with the aim of supporting the country's copper processing industry. This decision was made to foster the development of a sector that is still in its growth phase. The extension aims to ensure that local companies can continue to operate and develop, thus contributing to the national economy. The news was reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. The copper industry is crucial to Indonesia, a country rich in mineral resources, and this initiative could have a significant impact on the local market and employment.