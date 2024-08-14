Indonesia: Government Promotes Food Security Through Protection of Farmland

August 14, 2024_ The Indonesian government is stepping up efforts to ensure national food security, implementing measures ranging from protecting farmland to promoting incentives for farmers. Part of the plan includes safeguarding new agricultural areas, as outlined in the Rencana Pembangunan Jangka Menengah Nasional (RPJMN) 2020-2024, a long-term development program. The authorities intend to incentivize farmers to maintain their farmland, while disincentives are planned for those who convert it to other uses. This initiative aims to ensure long-term, sustainable food production for the country, as reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Protecting farmland is crucial in a country like Indonesia, where agriculture plays a key role in the economy and the livelihood of the population.