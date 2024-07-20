Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 20 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Government seeks solutions to clean water shortage in IKN

July 19, 2024_ The shortage of clean water in Indonesia's new capital, Ibu Kota Negara Nusantara (IKN), has become a significant problem. The...

Indonesia: Government seeks solutions to clean water shortage in IKN
20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
July 19, 2024_ The shortage of clean water in Indonesia's new capital, Ibu Kota Negara Nusantara (IKN), has become a significant problem. The government is exploring several solutions, including creative financing such as public-private partnerships (KPBUs). Currently, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Works (PUPR) entirely manages water supply projects. However, the Director of Government Support Management and Infrastructure Financing at the Ministry of Finance, Brahmantio Isdijoso, said KPBUs could be used in the future. Investor Daily reports it. Currently, three KPBU SPAM projects are underway, but none involve IKN.

