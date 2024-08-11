Indonesia: Government steps up efforts to protect victims of human trafficking

August 10, 2024_ The Indonesian government is stepping up measures to prevent and manage human trafficking, with a special focus on supporting victims. The Minister of Gender Equality and Women and Children Protection has stressed the importance of providing physical, psychological and economic assistance to survivors. In addition, the need for continuous monitoring by local authorities to prevent victims from falling into the same situation has been highlighted. Authorities are working with the Women and Children Protection Unit of Lampung Province to assess the needs of victims and ensure their well-being. The news was reported by metrotvnews.com. The Indonesian government is therefore seeking to strengthen support networks for victims of human trafficking, a significant problem in the country.