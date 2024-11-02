Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 02 Novembre 2024
Indonesia: Government steps up fight against corruption in state-owned companies

November 1, 2024_ Indonesian State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir announced that they will continue to clean up state-owned companies,...

Indonesia: Government steps up fight against corruption in state-owned companies
November 1, 2024_ Indonesian State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir announced that they will continue to clean up state-owned companies, especially if there are violations. Thohir stressed the importance of improving the business model of PT Indofarma Tbk, a company focused on manufacturing drugs, rather than pursuing initial targets. Recent investigations have led to the arrest of former Indofarma executives for corruption and financial manipulation, causing losses to the state of approximately Rp371 billion. The source of this information is Investor Daily. The Indonesian government continues to work to ensure good governance in state-owned companies and fight corruption, a recurring problem in the public sector.

