Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
Indonesia: Government steps up fight against online gambling

05 August 2024_ The Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Information has announced new measures to combat online gambling, despite the continued...

Indonesia: Government steps up fight against online gambling
05 agosto 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
05 August 2024_ The Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Information has announced new measures to combat online gambling, despite the continued presence of content and advertising on the topic. Minister Budi Arie Setiadi underlined the importance of continued commitment and revealed that 2.7 million pieces of gambling content have been blocked, safeguarding approximately R34 trillion of public finances. Additionally, the government has started blocking free VPN services to restrict access to gambling sites and has proposed limiting credit transfer transactions to a maximum of 1 million rupees per day. The news was reported by cnnIndonesia.com. Indonesian authorities continue to work to reduce the impact of gambling on the population, especially the most vulnerable sections of society.

