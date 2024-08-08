Indonesia: Government tackles cyber threats with new strategies

08 August 2024_ Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has highlighted the importance of adopting innovative measures to counter cyber attacks, particularly those directed at the Sementara National Data Center (PDNS). During a virtual seminar, he highlighted the need to improve staff skills in the area of cybersecurity and to ensure a rapid response to citizen reports. Amin also urged the National Police (Polri) to collect feedback from the community to improve public trust and the effectiveness of security services. The news was reported by metrotvnews.com. The meeting took place as part of Polri's leaders' training program, highlighting the Indonesian government's commitment to fighting digital threats.