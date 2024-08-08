Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Government tackles cyber threats with new strategies

08 August 2024_ Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has highlighted the importance of adopting innovative measures to counter cyber attacks,...

Indonesia: Government tackles cyber threats with new strategies
08 agosto 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

08 August 2024_ Indonesian Vice President Ma'ruf Amin has highlighted the importance of adopting innovative measures to counter cyber attacks, particularly those directed at the Sementara National Data Center (PDNS). During a virtual seminar, he highlighted the need to improve staff skills in the area of cybersecurity and to ensure a rapid response to citizen reports. Amin also urged the National Police (Polri) to collect feedback from the community to improve public trust and the effectiveness of security services. The news was reported by metrotvnews.com. The meeting took place as part of Polri's leaders' training program, highlighting the Indonesian government's commitment to fighting digital threats.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
counter cyber attacks vice president training program Indonesia
Vedi anche
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza