Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Indonesia: Growth in vehicle insurance premiums post-Covid-19
July 31, 2024_ Vehicle insurance premiums in Indonesia recorded significant growth from 2019 to 2023, with an increase of 52.19% from 2020. Up to the first quarter of 2023, the total value of premiums reached 19 .49 trillion Indonesian rupees. This positive trend has been influenced by the economic recovery following the Covid-19 pandemic, which has pushed many to invest in insurance policies for their vehicles. The industry's growth reflects a greater awareness of the importance of insurance protection among Indonesian consumers. The news is reported by Investor Daily Indonesia. Vehicle insurance is a crucial aspect of the financial security of motorists, especially in a country with an increasing number of vehicles on the road.

