Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Gubernatorial candidate praises quick response to Palu incident

July 14, 2024_ The incident of injury to a waste collector in Palu, allegedly caused by a member of the Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU), has attracted...

Indonesia: Gubernatorial candidate praises quick response to Palu incident
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 14, 2024_ The incident of injury to a waste collector in Palu, allegedly caused by a member of the Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU), has attracted the attention of Central Sulawesi gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Ali. Ali praised the quick action of Sultan Hasanudin Air Base, which immediately detained the perpetrator and took responsibility for the victim. The incident occurred on July 11, 2024, when a TNI AU member fired an air rifle, seriously wounding a woman named Jerni, who now requires an operation. Ali called for such incidents not to be repeated and for investigations to be transparent to maintain public trust. This is reported by rctiplus.com. Ali also urged the Palu community to remain calm and work together to ensure security and tranquility in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
waste collector in Palu incident such incidents not incident occurred
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza