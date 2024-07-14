Indonesia: Gubernatorial candidate praises quick response to Palu incident

July 14, 2024_ The incident of injury to a waste collector in Palu, allegedly caused by a member of the Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU), has attracted the attention of Central Sulawesi gubernatorial candidate Ahmad Ali. Ali praised the quick action of Sultan Hasanudin Air Base, which immediately detained the perpetrator and took responsibility for the victim. The incident occurred on July 11, 2024, when a TNI AU member fired an air rifle, seriously wounding a woman named Jerni, who now requires an operation. Ali called for such incidents not to be repeated and for investigations to be transparent to maintain public trust. This is reported by rctiplus.com. Ali also urged the Palu community to remain calm and work together to ensure security and tranquility in the region.