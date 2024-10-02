Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Hadi Tjahjanto Stresses Importance of Security in 2024 Local Elections

October 2, 2024_ Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security Hadi Tjahjanto said that the political participation of Indonesians in the 2024...

02 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
October 2, 2024_ Coordinating Minister for Politics, Law and Security Hadi Tjahjanto said that the political participation of Indonesians in the 2024 local elections is considered good. However, he warned that the enthusiasm for the elections could lead to conflicts, both on the ground and in court, due to the strong competition between candidates. Hadi highlighted the need to ensure security in risky areas, especially after the decisions of the Constitutional Court, which will be broadcast live. The source of this news is antaranews.com. The local elections will be held on November 27, 2024, with a campaign period that began on September 25 and will end on November 23.

