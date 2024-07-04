Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 04 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:58
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Health and social measures in focus

July 4, 2024_ Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the introduction of foreign doctors to Indonesia is not aimed at competing with local doctors,...

Indonesia: Health and social measures in focus
04 luglio 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 4, 2024_ Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the introduction of foreign doctors to Indonesia is not aimed at competing with local doctors, but to save lives and speed up the transfer of knowledge. Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, announced that the March 2024 poverty rate is the lowest in ten years, falling to 9.03%. President Joko Widodo signed the law on maternal and child welfare in the first 1,000 days of life, guaranteeing rights such as postpartum leave for up to six months. Furthermore, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry highlighted the economic potential of waste collection banks, estimated at up to 92 billion rupees per month. antaranews.com reports it. These initiatives reflect the Indonesian government's commitment to improving public health and social well-being.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at speed up Budi Gunadi Indonesia
Vedi anche
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza