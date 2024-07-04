Indonesia: Health and social measures in focus

July 4, 2024_ Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the introduction of foreign doctors to Indonesia is not aimed at competing with local doctors, but to save lives and speed up the transfer of knowledge. Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, announced that the March 2024 poverty rate is the lowest in ten years, falling to 9.03%. President Joko Widodo signed the law on maternal and child welfare in the first 1,000 days of life, guaranteeing rights such as postpartum leave for up to six months. Furthermore, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry highlighted the economic potential of waste collection banks, estimated at up to 92 billion rupees per month. antaranews.com reports it. These initiatives reflect the Indonesian government's commitment to improving public health and social well-being.