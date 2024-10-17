Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Indonesia: Health System Successes Under President Joko Widodo

October 17, 2024_ During the ten years of President Joko Widodo's rule, Indonesia has developed a robust healthcare system, with significant progress...

17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
October 17, 2024_ During the ten years of President Joko Widodo's rule, Indonesia has developed a robust healthcare system, with significant progress in the quality of services. Among the achievements achieved, the revitalization of healthcare facilities and the effective management of the COVID-19 pandemic are noteworthy. These successes have contributed to improving access to and quality of care for the Indonesian population. Jokowi's leadership has played a crucial role in these transformations, making the healthcare system more resilient, Investor Daily Indonesia reports. Joko Widodo's presidency, in office since 2014, has seen a constant commitment to improving the country's infrastructure and public services.

