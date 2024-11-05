Indonesia: Herman Deru prepares for gubernatorial elections in Sumsel

November 5, 2024_ Herman Deru, the current governor of Sumatera Selatan (Sumsel) province, has announced his candidacy for the 2024 gubernatorial election, seeking the support and blessings of his parents. During a meeting in Solo, he received guidance on how to maintain his integrity and consistency in his work, stressing the importance of not changing his character. Deru also received feedback from Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding his vision and mission, which includes developing economic connectivity in the region. His campaign will focus on infrastructure projects, such as building highway exits to boost the local economy, as reported by metrotvnews.com. Herman Deru, who has been in office since 2018, is known for his commitment to improving the socio-economic conditions of his province.