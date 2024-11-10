Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
Indonesia: Heroes Day Celebration with Commemorative Texts

November 9, 2024_ In Indonesia, November 10 is celebrated as Heroes' Day, an annual event dedicated to the memory of the fighters who fought for the...

Indonesia: Heroes Day Celebration with Commemorative Texts
10 novembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 9, 2024_ In Indonesia, November 10 is celebrated as Heroes' Day, an annual event dedicated to the memory of the fighters who fought for the country's independence. This year, eight commemorative texts have been prepared for official ceremonies, which will serve as a guide for speakers during the celebrations. The date is significant as it commemorates the historic Battle of Surabaya in 1945, a crucial moment in the fight against colonial forces. The commemoration aims to inspire new generations to continue the work of their predecessors, promoting values of unity and dedication to the nation. The news is reported by detik.com. Heroes' Day is an important opportunity to reflect on the sacrifice of Indonesian patriots and to renew the commitment to building a prosperous and united nation.

