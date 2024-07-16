Indonesia: High dependence on pharmaceutical imports

16 July 2024_ Indonesia is heavily dependent on imports of pharmaceutical raw materials and medicines, covering around 90% of total needs. In 2020, pharmaceutical imports reached $1.16 billion, rising to $1.28 billion in 2023 and $0.37 billion through April this year. During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, imports increased dramatically to $4.36 billion. This dependence has led to high drug prices, compounded by distribution and logistics costs. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. The situation highlights the need to reduce dependence on imports to lower drug costs in the country.