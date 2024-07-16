Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: High dependence on pharmaceutical imports

16 July 2024_ Indonesia is heavily dependent on imports of pharmaceutical raw materials and medicines, covering around 90% of total needs. In 2020,...

Indonesia: High dependence on pharmaceutical imports
16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

16 July 2024_ Indonesia is heavily dependent on imports of pharmaceutical raw materials and medicines, covering around 90% of total needs. In 2020, pharmaceutical imports reached $1.16 billion, rising to $1.28 billion in 2023 and $0.37 billion through April this year. During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, imports increased dramatically to $4.36 billion. This dependence has led to high drug prices, compounded by distribution and logistics costs. Investor Daily Indonesia reports it. The situation highlights the need to reduce dependence on imports to lower drug costs in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Investor Daily Indonesia reports it distribution pharmaceutical raw materials situation highlights
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza