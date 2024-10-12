Indonesia: Holy Ban and Pirelli open new center in Pantai Indah Kapuk

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
12 ottobre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
October 11, 2024_ Holy Ban Indonesia has opened a new 'Pirelli Performance Centre' in Pantai Indah Kapuk 2, in collaboration with the famous Italian tyre brand Pirelli, originally from Milan. This centre aims to offer tyre replacement services and assistance for luxury vehicles, responding to the growing demand in the Jakarta automotive market. The partnership with Holy Ban, which has been active since 1994 and has several locations in Indonesia, aims to strengthen Pirelli's presence in the country, offering high-quality services. The news was reported by medcom.id, highlighting the importance of cooperation between Italian brands and local companies. The new centre will not only provide on-site services, but will also offer home assistance for light interventions, thus contributing to improving the customer experience in the Tangerang, Banten region.

