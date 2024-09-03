Indonesia: Hub Space 2024 celebrates integrated mobility in Jakarta

September 03, 2024_ JIExpo in Kemayoran, Jakarta will host Hub Space 2024, a transportation and tourism exhibition organized by the Indonesian Ministry of Transportation in collaboration with detikcom, on September 6 and 7, 2024. The event, which celebrates National Transportation Day, will be themed 'Integrated Mobility for All' and will feature a variety of activities, including exhibitions, talks, and awards for the best transportation initiatives. Visitors will be able to explore innovations in public transportation and participate in discussions with industry experts. The news was reported by detik.com, which provides updates on the event and its activities. Hub Space 2024 promises to be a major platform for promoting connectivity and tourism in Indonesia, involving various industry players.