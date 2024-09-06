Indonesia: Hub Space 2024 event inaugurated in Jakarta

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
06 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
September 6, 2024_ The Hub Space 2024 event, organized by the Indonesian Ministry of Transport in collaboration with detikcom, took place in Jakarta on the occasion of the National Transport Day 2024. The event was attended by the Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi and the Minister of the Interior Tito Karnavian, who attended the official opening. Tito Karnavian also took part in a panel discussion on the topic of integrated and sustainable mobility, together with other experts in the sector. The event received the support of numerous companies and institutions in the transport sector, highlighting the importance of collaboration in the development of an efficient transport system in Indonesia. The news was reported by detik.com. The Hub Space 2024 is held at the JIExpo in Kemayoran, a major exhibition venue in Jakarta.

