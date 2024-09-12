Indonesia: Hulu Sungai Tengah government receives award for protecting children's rights

September 12, 2024_ The Hulu Sungai Tengah (HST) district government has received the Apresyasi Daerah Peduli Layak Anak from KompasTV, a recognition for its commitment to protecting children's rights. Deputy Mayor Mansyah Sabri said that this award is an incentive to work even harder and engage the local community. The award was presented during KompasTV's 13th anniversary celebration event in Jakarta, attended by key national figures. Mansyah thanked Kompas and the HST community for their support, noting that not all districts receive this honor, as reported by kompas.com. This recognition is an important step in promoting child welfare in the region, highlighting the importance of collaboration between government and citizens.