Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Hulu Sungai Tengah government receives award for protecting children's rights

September 12, 2024_ The Hulu Sungai Tengah (HST) district government has received the Apresyasi Daerah Peduli Layak Anak from KompasTV, a recognition...

Indonesia: Hulu Sungai Tengah government receives award for protecting children's rights
12 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 12, 2024_ The Hulu Sungai Tengah (HST) district government has received the Apresyasi Daerah Peduli Layak Anak from KompasTV, a recognition for its commitment to protecting children's rights. Deputy Mayor Mansyah Sabri said that this award is an incentive to work even harder and engage the local community. The award was presented during KompasTV's 13th anniversary celebration event in Jakarta, attended by key national figures. Mansyah thanked Kompas and the HST community for their support, noting that not all districts receive this honor, as reported by kompas.com. This recognition is an important step in promoting child welfare in the region, highlighting the importance of collaboration between government and citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
local community this award anniversary celebration event in Jakarta collettività
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza