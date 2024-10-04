Indonesia: Ibu Kota Nusantara Project advances under Jokowi's presidency

October 4, 2024_ The Indonesian government, led by President Joko Widodo, is moving forward with the construction of the new capital, Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN), located in Penajam Passer Utara, Kalimantan Timur. This ambitious project is seen as an opportunity to create a new economic hub that will stimulate growth in the industrial, technology and innovation sectors. The construction of IKN is considered a significant milestone for Jokowi's administration, which aims to diversify the country's economy. The news is reported by Investor Daily. Ibu Kota Nusantara is conceived as a response to the development and sustainability challenges faced by Indonesia, a country known for its vast biodiversity and natural resources.