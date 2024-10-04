Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 04 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:43
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: IDXCarbon Celebrates First Anniversary with Significant Results

October 4, 2024_ IDXCarbon, Indonesia’s carbon exchange, celebrated its first anniversary since its launch on September 26, 2023. Over the course of...

Indonesia: IDXCarbon Celebrates First Anniversary with Significant Results
04 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 4, 2024_ IDXCarbon, Indonesia’s carbon exchange, celebrated its first anniversary since its launch on September 26, 2023. Over the course of a year, the trading volume reached 613,740 tons of CO2 equivalent, with a value of more than Rp37 billion. In addition, 420,018 tons of CO2 equivalent were used to meet emission reduction obligations by 322 participants. Among the registered projects are PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk and PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara. The news was reported by Investor Daily. IDXCarbon is an important step for Indonesia in the fight against climate change by promoting sustainability practices through the carbon market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the news was reported by Investor Daily Polizia Tributaria are PT carbon market
Vedi anche
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza