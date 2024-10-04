Indonesia: IDXCarbon Celebrates First Anniversary with Significant Results

October 4, 2024_ IDXCarbon, Indonesia’s carbon exchange, celebrated its first anniversary since its launch on September 26, 2023. Over the course of a year, the trading volume reached 613,740 tons of CO2 equivalent, with a value of more than Rp37 billion. In addition, 420,018 tons of CO2 equivalent were used to meet emission reduction obligations by 322 participants. Among the registered projects are PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk and PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara. The news was reported by Investor Daily. IDXCarbon is an important step for Indonesia in the fight against climate change by promoting sustainability practices through the carbon market.