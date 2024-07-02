Indonesia: Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin brings Italian excellence to Bali

1 July 2024_ Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin, located in the Bulgari Resort Bali, offers a sophisticated dining experience with creative interpretations of classic Italian cuisine. The menu, prepared with local and organic ingredients, is curated by the renowned resident Italian chef. The restaurant, open exclusively for dinner, offers an enticing atmosphere overlooking a reflecting pool and soft lighting. The wine list, with 300 mainly Italian bottles, completes the gastronomic experience. This is reported by asiadreams.com. The Bali venue continues the tradition of excellence of its namesake in Tokyo, located in the Bulgari Ginza Tower.