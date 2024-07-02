Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 15:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Indonesia: Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin brings Italian excellence to Bali

1 July 2024_ Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin, located in the Bulgari Resort Bali, offers a sophisticated dining experience with creative interpretations...

Indonesia: Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin brings Italian excellence to Bali
02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

1 July 2024_ Il Ristorante – Luca Fantin, located in the Bulgari Resort Bali, offers a sophisticated dining experience with creative interpretations of classic Italian cuisine. The menu, prepared with local and organic ingredients, is curated by the renowned resident Italian chef. The restaurant, open exclusively for dinner, offers an enticing atmosphere overlooking a reflecting pool and soft lighting. The wine list, with 300 mainly Italian bottles, completes the gastronomic experience. This is reported by asiadreams.com. The Bali venue continues the tradition of excellence of its namesake in Tokyo, located in the Bulgari Ginza Tower.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
soft lighting reflecting pool and Il Ristorante its namesake in Tokyo
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza