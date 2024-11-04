Indonesia: IMF forecasts stagnant economic growth for the country

November 03, 2024_ The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released its forecast for Indonesia's economic growth, estimating a 5.0% increase for 2024 and a stagnation at 5.1% for the period 2025-2029. These projections are considered more conservative than the Indonesian government's estimates, which forecast 5.1% growth for 2024. Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati expressed optimism about Indonesia's ability to achieve this goal despite global challenges. The source of this information is Investor Daily. The IMF's pessimistic forecast could negatively affect investor confidence and the country's economic stability.