October 11, 2024_ Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla has highlighted the importance of selecting a new Minister of Education and Culture (Mendikbudristek) who has a deep understanding of the education sector. Kalla stressed that selecting a competent leader is crucial to the advancement of the country's education system. His statement comes at a time when Indonesia is trying to improve the quality of education and address current challenges. Mendikbudristek's position is critical to guiding education policies and ensuring a better future for Indonesian students. The news is reported by Investor Daily. The position of Minister of Education is central to the Indonesian education system, responsible for overseeing school policies and promoting access to education.